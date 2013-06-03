Featured letters: Readers weigh in on preserving St. Gabe’s

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Supervisor Dougherty for trying to find a way to preserve St. Gabriel’s. (See “Dougherty fights to save St. Gabe’s” in the February 28 Reporter.)

I believe that whatever avenues can be explored to save this beautiful property should be investigated. The open fields, the picturesque coastline, the shady cedar groves make St. Gabe’s one of the most beautiful and tranquil places on our Island. St. Gabriel’s is truly a sanctuary and if there is a way to preserve this land, it should be done.

For this land to be preserved for the enjoyment of future generations of Islanders would be an immeasurable asset to our town and our community. I am in complete agreement that “If there is a will, there is a way,” and I believe that a way should be found.

This land is too beautiful and too important for it to be simply subdivided and forever lost to our community.

BRYAN KNIPFING

Shelter Island Heights

To the Editor:

I was dismayed to read the comments attributed to Peter Vielbig, the chairman of the Town’s Community Preservation Advisory Board, in response to a possible purchase of the St. Gabriel’s property. As with other appointed town committees and boards, the emphasis should be on his board’s advisory capacity. The authority and decision-making to purchase open space lies with our elected supervisor and Town Board.

I applaud Supervisor Dougherty and his decision to investigate the possibility of a purchase of this property.

Yes, there are legitimate concerns about the purchase price and the maintenance costs involved, but it is far too early in the process as well as being inappropriate for the chairman of an advisory board to make the statements attributed to Mr. Vielbig. I certainly disagree with his statement that money designated for open space preservation cannot be used to purchase St. Gabriel’s. This is absolutely not true.

There has been concern that with all the attention and money being directed to Sylvester Manor, there is a danger that other potential opportunities for open space purchases, such as St. Gabriel’s, are being overlooked.

It would be great if St. Gabriel’s could be purchased with open space money, but in any case, it should not be dismissed out of hand by an advisory committee chairman.

The direction and final decision on such a purchase rests with our elected Town Board.

TIM HOGUE

Shelter Island

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of any efforts Supervisor Jim Dougherty or other Islanders might make to preserve St. Gabe’s retreat center in its entirety. I say this as a former Islander who laments the diminishment of tranquil, open space on the Island, and as a Presbyterian pastor who sees possibilities for the property in joint use as a place for spiritual renewal as well as a place for community gatherings.

As some may know, mainline denominations are pursuing new models for “doing church” — taking worship and the service of others outside their walls and directly into communities. With creativity and collaboration, the facilities at St. Gabe’s could be a site where sponsoring churches gather the faithful and at the same time implement programs that support and enrich the life of Shelter Island and its visitors.

In a conversation I had in January with a person knowledgeable about the Passionist Fathers’ application to subdivide, it seems that ll potential support for this unique site — such as ecumenical church groups, or one or more spiritually minded individuals — has not been fully explored. Thus there is still the possibility that religious bodies or private sources might be interested in purchasing the space. At a time when life in the New York area grows ever more stressful, and retreat centers grow hard to find, maintaining the property for its original intention seems especially important. I understand the buildings are in good, if not perfect, shape, adding to the attractiveness of the offer.

The Passionist Fathers have provided many wonderful faith-filled summers of growth for youth. Continuing the tradition of spiritual nourishment that comes from God — for those who seek Him ­— or that comes simply from the warmth of community, is a fit way to honor their work. And the blessing of the natural beauty of Coecle’s Harbor is one the Island can, and should, maintain as a blessing for all.

CANDACE WHITMAN, M. Div.

Southport, Connecticu