Electrical work delays bank opening

That spring opening of a Bridgehampton National Bank branch in the Boltax building on Route 114 is still on course, according to a bank source.

But how late in the spring is another matter, considering that work on converting the space has been delayed pending upgrades to the electrical system necessary to bank security, according to Claudia Pilato, bank vice president and director of marketing.

Building owner Karen Boltax said the bank has a long-term lease and she has no concerns about the delay in getting the branch opened.

At the same time, Ms. Boltax denied knowledge of any plans for a coffeehouse in the building. The building currently houses Ms. Boltax’s own gallery that moved from its original space to another part of the building to make room for the bank. Other tenants include Venture Out, a business that rents scooters and paddle boards; and Fallen Angel, an antique store. There are two residential apartments on the second floor — one with two bedrooms and the other with a single bedroom.

Space on the ground floor just south of the bank has been empty and Ms. Boltax had indicated that once work was completed on the bank, she would be seeking a tenant for that remaining commercial space.

But Chris Tehan, who works for Shelter Island’s Building Department, said someone did inquire about whether a coffeehouse would be an acceptable use of space in the building. He said he had no identification on the person making the inquiry and didn’t know if that person represented Ms. Boltax or had even spoken with her about the possibility of renting the space.