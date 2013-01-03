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Around the Island

Cool stuff, and you help Shelter Island kids

By Reporter Staff

Shelter Island Indians’ logo designed by students, adorns new clothes on sale for a good cause.

Tradition has it that the Shelter Island High School junior class must respect their elders — the senior class — by helping finance the oldsters’ prom.

One way the juniors are doing that is selling sweatshirts, T-shirts, hoodies and — new this year — a beach towel and performance T-shirt.

All articles have the very cool Indians’ logo, designed by the students.

All sizes are available and the prices are right, with short sleeved T-shirts going for $12, long sleeved T’s, performance T’s, and sweat pants for $20, hoodies for $30 and beach towels for $22.

To  order your duds, contact Meghan Lang at langme@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or any member of the Shelter Island class of 2014.