Cool stuff, and you help Shelter Island kids

Tradition has it that the Shelter Island High School junior class must respect their elders — the senior class — by helping finance the oldsters’ prom.

One way the juniors are doing that is selling sweatshirts, T-shirts, hoodies and — new this year — a beach towel and performance T-shirt.

All articles have the very cool Indians’ logo, designed by the students.

All sizes are available and the prices are right, with short sleeved T-shirts going for $12, long sleeved T’s, performance T’s, and sweat pants for $20, hoodies for $30 and beach towels for $22.

To order your duds, contact Meghan Lang at langme@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or any member of the Shelter Island class of 2014.