Boat safety course set

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present “America’s Boating Course” on Wednesday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Moose Lodge.

The course is among those available to comply with the new Suffolk County boater education law requiring that by October, all county residents who operate a boat in waters here carry evidence they have completed an approved boating safety course. Similar legislation is expected to be adopted by the New York State Legislature, according to a press release from the Power Squadron.

The course is also approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, the United States Coast Guard and New York State.

There are three sessions as the program continues on May 15 and 22 and will cover boating law, safety equipment, safe boating practices, navigation, boating emergencies, personal watercraft, charts, use of GPS devices, trailering and other significant issues for boaters.

Attendees will receive a 244 page America’s Boating Course manual, a companion CD and after passing an exam, a certificate of completion. Many insurance companies offer discounts to boaters who earn these certificates.

There’s a $60 fee that covers the cost of the manual and CD. To register, call Fred Smith at 631-298-1930 or visit www.PBPS.us.