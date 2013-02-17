Wind Advisory in effect until midnight on the East End

The East End is in for a blustery Sunday, according to an advisory by the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Sunday, with sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph occurring between about 10 a.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The highest winds will hit in the afternoon and last through the evening.

The winds could pose a hazard to drivers by blowing snow across the roadways, reducing visibility to less than a mile in some places, according to the advisory. The gusts could also bring down tree branches, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to use extra caution on the roads while the advisory is in effect.