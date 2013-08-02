Waiting for blizzard: Island braces for storm

Members of Shelter Island’s Emergency Medical Services were meeting Friday morning to put last minute plans together to respond to any needs during or after the storm.

Ed Bausman, husband of Joy Bausman, who is the ambulance corps volunteer director, said the group is always prepared and two days ago checked out vehicles to assure they we’re ready to respond to any emergency needs. The vehicles include one four-wheel FS4 ambulance, Mr. Bausman said.

The corps coordinates its activities with the Shelter Island Police where Chief Jim Read is overall manager of all emergency responses for the town.

Staff at the Shelter Island IGA reported no great run on food or supplies Friday morning, but expected traffic would pick up in the afternoon. Both Island gas stations, Picozzi’s on Bridge Street and O’s on Route 114, had more customers than a normal Friday morning, but no extensive lines of customers waiting to fill up.

Shelter Island Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said late Thursday afternoon that his department was operational, taking care of some icy patches and preparing for the expected storm on Friday.

“We’re going though all the trucks and all our salt and sand bins are filled,” Mr. Card said.