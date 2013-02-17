Video: Frisky Oyster unveils absinthe mojito

Robert Beaver, the 35-year-old executive chef and owner of The Frisky Oyster, unleashed the Green Fairy on the North Fork Valentine’s Day, when he began selling absinthe mojitos at his Greenport restaurant.

“Absinthe itself was intriguing to me because of the mystery of it,” Mr. Beaver said of the controversial liquor, which is rumored to cause hallucinations.

“It was first found in Switzerland and moved to France where it became popular among artists, which interested me because it was drank among the inner circles of writers and artists. It wasn’t widely known.”

The brand of absinthe carried at The Frisky Oyster, Absente, advertises itself on its website as the “first legal absinthe recipe in the U.S. since 1912.”

In addition to mojitos, Mr. Beaver said along with his wife Shannon, they developed an absinthe ice cream that is used to top one of their dessert items, a chocolate ginger cake.

Watch a video below of Mr. Beaver preparing one of their signature absinthe mojitos and pick up a copy of next week’s Suffolk Times for more on this story.