Varsity boys' basketball game and two public meetings canceled

Shelter Island School announced this afternoon that the varsity boys’ basketball game at home against Greenport, already rescheduled from tonight for Tuesday, was canceled.

The Reporter had heard reports of flooding at the school, including the gym, but had not heard confirmation from school officials.

The game against Greenport was slated to be the last game of the season for the playoff-bound Indians.

The Library Board of Trustees and Water Advisory Committee meetings scheduled for this evening have been canceled.