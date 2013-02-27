Town Board looks at user fees, rejects budget meeting schedule

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session the members looked into raising certain building department fees, as the board continues to look at hiking user fees in town departments. It was decided to look further into where the building department can raise fees.

Councilman Peter Reich presented the board with a schedule for budget meetings and reminders from now until next January. Some of the meetings on the list included times of day when the board should meet.

Mr. Reich said by having a schedule to hash out budget problems there would be no scrambling by the board to meet deadlines and meet its responsibilities.

“This is useless piece of paper,” Councilman Ed Brown said, holding the schedule. “You can make up calendars all you want,” but the result was just wasting time, he added.

None of the other board members were particularly interested in making specific dates on upcoming budget meetings.

“You can’t reduce this to precise formulas,” Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. “And it just doesn’t work, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”