Three arrests on this week’s police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following a police investigation, Angelo J. Giordanella, 18, of Islip Terrace was arrested on Thursday, February 21 at about 7 a.m. at police headquarters and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was released on station house bail of $200 and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Friday, February 22 at about 2:45 p.m., Jeffrey Starzee, 47, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation into allegations involving a female under 17 years of age. The defendant surrendered at police headquarters, was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on cash bail of $1,250. He was directed to return to court at a later date. The court issued an order of protection against Mr. Starzee.

A 17-year-old Shelter Island male was arrested on Saturday, February 23 at about 3:10 p.m. and charged with menacing in the 2nd degree. He allegedly threatened a family member with a knife. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $1,000 bail. An order of protection was issued against him.

Accidents

Heather Lee of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on February 23 when she made a left-hand turn into the parking lot at 57 North Ferry Road. She did not see Zachary J. Starzee of Shelter Island, who was driving southbound on 114, and collided with his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of her vehicle and the driver’s-side front of Mr. Starzee’s.

Other reports

A caller reported on February 19 that a vehicle was parked in front of a Center residence for more than two hours. Police located the owner who said the vehicle had broken down and he was waiting for a part. The vehicle was parked legally.

On February 20, police followed up on nuisance telephone calls.

On February 20, a Center caller reported a suspicious vehicle in front of the residence; the driver was looking at the property. The same vehicle had been there before. Police located the driver. No crime had been committed at that time; the complainant was advised to call police if the activity continued.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on February 20.

On February 21, a Heights caller reported that a person was “verbally aggressive” about a package delivered to a post office in Southampton, rather than the correct P.O. box on Shelter Island —and with contents missing. The person was advised to contact the Southampton Police Department regarding the larceny and to “refrain from further harassing conduct.”

On February 21, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

An injured deer was reported on a Center property on February 23; it was gone when police arrived.

A vehicle was reported parked in a driveway at a Center location on February 23; police spoke to the owner.

On February 25, police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute in West Neck.

Shelter Island responded to a request from Southold police on February 25 regarding a missing person from the Peconic area who might be visiting Shelter Island.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three automatic fire alarms at residences in Silver Beach and West Neck on February 19 and 20. Sanding on the premises set off the Silver Beach alarm; there was no fire at one West Neck location and a false alarm at the second.

Police were unable to determine the cause of a residential burglary alarm in Silver Beach on February 23. The doors and windows were all secure.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25.