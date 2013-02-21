Sugar fix at the library's Friday Night Dialogues

Take a step back in the Island’s history to the 17th century on Friday, March l as you watch “The Sugar Connection: Holland, Barbados, England, Shelter Island,” a documentary showing for the first time how global trade by the Sylvesters of Shelter Island literally wrote Long Island’s history and defined the germinal role of the Dutch in world history. The film was produced by the Suffolk County Archaeological Association and directed by Dr. Gaynell Stone, its executive director, who will be on hand for remarks and answers to questions.

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will take place at 7 p.m, in the library’s community room on the lower level.

This screening is co-sponsored with Sylvester Manor and the Shelter Island Historical Society.

The film, focused on the provisioning of sugar plantations on Barbados, describes sugar production at the time, including the role of slavery. Eight years of high-tech archaeology at Sylvester Manor revealed more than 500,000 artifacts, illustrating the extensive analytic techniques used during the dig. Hundreds of historic Sylvester family documents lent additional context and depth to the archaeologist’s findings. Commentary from more than 20 Dutch, English and American scholars indicates how American culture has been shaped by Dutch and Quaker concepts of toleration, freedom of conscience, inventions and customs.

Admission to Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is free with donations greatly appreciated.

Coming up on March 22, wellness expert Amy Elias tells how to “Rev at Your Optimal Blueprint.”

On April 5, Islander Alex Olinkiewicz and Dr. Richard O’Connell talk about Alex’s book, “In My Mind: A Journey Through My Life with Asperger’s/Autism,” and on April 12, Gary Paul Gates remembers Mike Wallace with candid stories and clips of rare interviews.