Southampton Hospital honored for going green

Southampton Hospital has been recognized by the United State Environmental Protection Agency for its ongoing efforts to reduce the impact its activities have on the environment. Its most recent Environmental Assessment Report showed that the hospital had reduced its carbon footprint by 95 percent over a six month period.

Two years ago, the hospital established a Green Team charged with finding ways to reduce the environmental impact of hospital activities.

“The effort has proven to be very successful,” said spokeswoman Kate Fullam.

Southampton Hospital also received an Environmental Excellence Award from Sterilmed Inc., a Minnesota-based care cost containment company and a leading reprocessor of single-use medical devices. Reprocessing not only reduces waste but also cuts cost of providing safe medical devices to patients, Ms. Fullam said. The hospital saves more than $80,000 a year by reprocessing the single-use devices, she said.



Appointment

Southampton Hospital also announced the appointment of Vivian Lee as director of human resources. She is a Sag Harbor resident who was previously human resources director at The Street, Inc., a digital financial media company. Before that, she was human resources manager for corporate operations and organizational development at Talent Partners.

“Ms. Lee brings extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of human resources to Southampton Hospital,” said Robert Chaloner, hospital president and CEO.