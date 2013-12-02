Small snow storm set to hit the East End Wednesday

More snow is coming to the East End Wednesday night, weather officials said, but forecasts show the coming storm won’t come close to matching last weekend’s blizzard.

“It’s a relatively minor system, a weak area of low pressure,” said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Upton.

Forecasts show the overnight storm will cover the area with about one to three inches, Mr. Morrin said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was over Texas and Oklahoma and was causing winter storm warnings in that area. The snowstorm will move to the east and reach the Virginia coast by Wednesday night, Mr. Morrin said.

Clouds will increase throughout Wednesday and snow will begin falling sometime after 7 p.m., forecasts show. The snow is expected to stop by the morning commute, though temperatures around freezing may make roads slippery for Thursday morning, Mr. Morrin said.

“Hopefully the road crews will be able to get on that pretty quick,” he said.

The NWS is also tracking a potential second storm that could form off the East Coast this Saturday, Mr. Morrin said.

“It’s at a time frame where confidence is never really that high … but there are some signals that we could have a storm develop in the Northeast,” he said of the possible weekend storm.

The latest forecasts show that storm will likely stay off the coast and will not add more snow to the area, though Mr. Morrin stressed that prediction could change.

psquire@timesreview.com