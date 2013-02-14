Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 7 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt

John C. Cronin of West Islip was fined a state surcharge of $205 for possession of a forged instrument in the 3rd degree, reduced from possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree. A grand larceny charge in the 4th degree was reduced to petit larceny and he was fined a surcharge of $205. A charge of attempted grand larceny in the 3rd degree was reduced to petit larceny and then dismissed. A charge of possession of a forged instrument in the 2nd degree was reduced to possession in the 3rd degree and also was dismissed.

Mr. Cronin wasgiven three-years’ probation.

Douglas J. Dinizio of Greenport was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Jeffrey W. Eklund of Montclair, New Jersey was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension. Seatbelt and lane violations were dismissed as covered in the charge.

Stefan J. Heeke of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Cameron J. Lloyd of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 plus $400 for aggravated driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for one year and she was assigned an ignition interlock device for 18 months. Ms. Lloyd was given three years’ probation. Lane, seatbelt and cellphone violations were dismissed as covered.

Nicolas M. Poidevin of Weston, Connecticut was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Joseph H. Sidorowicz of Southampton was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Mr. Sidorowicz completed 100 hours of community service.

L. S. Wainwright of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Twenty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 17 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and two by mutual consent.

Judge Helen J. Rosenblum

Cesar A. Vicente of Shelter Island was fined a state surcharge of $205 for a charge of assault in the 3rd degree. The court also issued a five-year order of protection against him.

Two cases were adjourned until later dates — both at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.