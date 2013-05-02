School Board re-schedules, meets on personnel issues

Monday night’s Shelter Island Board of Education meeting has been postponed until Thursday, February 28, to be preceded by a budget meeting at 6:30 p.m., a half hour before the regular board meeting.

Board president Stephen Gessner said the change was primarily motivated by individual schedules of members.

Superintendent Michael Hynes said February 11, the original meeting date, is the time his wife is due to give birth.

The district is still working out dates for subsequent budget meetings, according to board clerk Jacki Dunning.

The later date to begin public meetings on the budget could enable Dr. Hynes and board members to have a better handle on revenues from state aid, Dr. Gessner said.

In another development, a special executive School Board meeting — one where discussions take place behind closed doors — was held Monday night. The only time a board can meet in executive session is to go over personnel matters or negotiations which would be affected by public discussion.

Dr. Hynes told the Reporter the closed door meeting was about a personnel matter. After the meeting, Dr. Hynes said it was simply a discussion and no action was taken.