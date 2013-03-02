Audubon Society honors Robins Island owner

Robins Island owner Louis Moore Bacon III was feted by the National Audubon Society for his conservation work at a gala at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan Jan. 17.

Mr. Bacon received the Audubon Medal, one of the highest honors in conservation, for his work preserving bird habitat on the 434-acre island and Cow Neck Farm in Southampton and restoring Clifton Point in the Bahamas and Springer’s Point on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Mr. Bacon recently helped the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund preserve its three-acres site adjacent to the New Suffolk docks where he keeps the boats used to access Robins Island.

“It is a wonderful honor to receive the Audubon Medal from the National Audubon Society, which for more than a century has fought tirelessly to protect and preserve our natural resources and environment for future generations,” Mr. Bacon said at the event. “Much like the conservationists who previously have received the Audubon Medal, including Stewart Udall, Rachel Carson and Ted Turner, I realize that this recognition cannot be a cause to rest, but a spur to continue our work.”

byoung@timesreview.com