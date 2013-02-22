Red Cross aids responders preparing for emergencies

Twice in recent months, Shelter Islanders have been faced with emergency situations — first when super storm Sandy came ashore, then when Nemo dumped mounds of snow on roadways. Some say emergency weather situations are likely to be more frequent and that’s why American Red Cross trainer D.J. Rosenthal came to the Island Friday morning to ensure first responders understand how to prepare and operate shelters when a crisis arises.

In a three-hour session at the ambulance corps headquarters, police, firefighters, EMS workers, school and town officials and representatives of the Senior Center got a lesson in the basics of what to expect and how to respond.

Shelter Island operates three shelters -— a pet-friendly shelter at the school and others at the Presbyterian Church and the Senior Center. The shelters not only have to be equipped with generators, cots, food, water and other supplies, but after an emergency ends, all equipment must be cleaned and placed back in storage to be available for the next time the shelter is needed, Ms. Rosenthal said.

One of the most critical steps in operating a shelter is registering those who arrive, gathering as much personal information about them as possible. That includes medical conditions, special dietary needs, availability of medications allergies, family contacts and any special circumstances that could affect their stay at a shelter. Registrars should also ascertain information about abilities they have that could enable them to assist volunteers to run the shelter effectively, Ms. Rosenthal said.

A registrar will want to know if someone arriving for help has any medical training or knows CPR methods or has any other skills that could be pressed into service to make the shelter as comfortable as possible for all who need it.

Shelter management involves knowing how many people are being housed to assure food and water are adequate to meet needs and what staffing is needed for the many hours that the shelter may have to operate.

The Island has translators available, but Ms. Rosenthal also recommended a free SmartPhone app that provides translations. She also advised that everyone should have a “go kit” containing medications, water, protein bars, a change of clothing and a comfort item. You don’t start to pack the kit when you’re advised to evacuate; it should be ready so you can “grab it and go,” she said.

About that comfort item — a number of attendees said “teddy bear” when the subject was raised. That’s fine, but Ms. Rosenthal urged them to consider bringing a book, battery operated game, knitting or any other item that could help relax them in the shelter situation.

Those with pets also need to prepare in advance, ensuring they have cages for animals, medications, food and water and anything else special the pet may need.

Typically, most shelters use HAM radio operators to facilitate communications, but Police Chief James Read, who oversees emergency response efforts on the Island, said his department has radios that work and, if there’s power, SmartPhones can also be pressed into service.

Each family should have an emergency contact out of the area who can be a point person for other family members to reach to communicate their location and situations, Ms. Rosenthal said.