Slippery commute Monday morning; LIE now open

A freezing rain has been lifted for Long Island Monday morning, but the rain should continue on the East End into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

“It doesn’t look to be as significant as the last system that moved through here,” said Joe Picca, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Upton.

Some roads already prone to flooding might see large puddles from Monday’s rain, but there is little threat of “significant” flooding, Mr. Picca said.

The wet weather is not the only factor in what could be a tricky morning commute Monday, as roads remain icy and plows work to continue clearing roadways.

The view from the overpass at Exit 73 in Riverhead showed a clear road Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t until 7 a.m. Monday that traffic was fully open in both directions.

Routes 25 and 27 were in good shape across the North and South forks Sunday evening.

With Grant Parpan