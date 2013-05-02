PTSA meets with Superintendent Hynes tonight

The PTSA General Meeting will take place tonight, Tuesday, February 5, at 7 p.m. in the school library.

The guest will be Superintendent Michael Hynes. Dr. Hynes will be speaking about the next set of new and exciting things to expect at the Shelter Island School. There will be a Q & A to follow.

The PTSA BOARD, in a release said, “We know it’s cold, we know it’s dark… we know it’s snowing. This is sure to be a very informative meeting where you can find out what to expect straight from the source. We will also be covering upcoming PTSA events and business.”

All Shelter Island residents are encouraged to attend.