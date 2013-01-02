Paddlers course set

The United States Power Squadrons District 3 on Long Island is hosting a “Paddle Smart” seminar.

All those who who use row boats, kayaks, canoes and other small watercrafts are invited to West Marine at 1089 Old Country Road, Riverhead, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m.

The course includes navigation rules, use of life jackets, guides to charts and maps, Homeland Security issues, weather impacts and electronics for paddlers.

For information on the course or to sign up, call Gary Joyce at 722-9480.