Obituary: Timothy Tracy Scudder

Timothy Tracy Scudder, 53, of Warwick, Rhode Island, died Sunday, February 17, 2013, at Rhode Island Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut he was the son of the late David Auld and Nancy Steele Scudder. Tim was a long-time resident of Mamaroneck, New York, before moving to Stamford, Connecticut and finally to Warwick. Tim was a graduate of Suffield Academy, Suffield, Connecticut and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hartford. He also spent many summers at Black Point Beach in Niantic, Connecticut and Shelter Island. He started his career in the banking industry before moving on to Miller’s Toy Store in Mamaroneck for 12 years as a sales associate. He then went on to DandyTales, a niche children’s bookshop in New Canaan, Connecticut that focused on titles and accessories from pregnancy through young adult. Tim was the assistant manager and toy expert.

He brought his joie de vivre and zest for life to the store and customers always felt like they had stepped into his living room. Tim retired in 2007. Tim was a voracious reader and his most cherished family activities included skiing and sailing, all of which he had done since he was a boy. He took great pride in his boat, Maeva Rainui, and loved to take family and friends out for a relaxing sail. He was a member of the Edgewood Yacht Club and Save the Bay.

He leaves behind four daughters, Ali S. Tuthill and her husband Royal of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Hillary R. Scudder of Boston, Massachusetts; Sarah A. Scudder and Molly S. Scudder, both of Mamaroneck, New York; two sons, Robert N. Scudder and his wife Erin, and Richard T. Scudder both of New York, New York; two sisters, Linda Casey and her husband John of New Hartford, Connecticut, and Sarah Scudder Evans of Marlborough, Connecticut; his former wife, Caroline C. Scudder of Mamaroneck; one granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend Michelle A. Scott and her two sons.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 22, in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Save the Bay, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence, Rhode Island 02905. Burial will be private.