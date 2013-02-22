Obituaries: Ackerman, Geoghegan

Arthur Albert Ackerman Jr. of Burlington, North Carolina, who lived on Shelter Island with his wife, Lillian, for nearly three decades, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2013

Art was a husband, father, teacher, woodworker and artist.

He is survived by four children, Michael of Burlington; Steven (Anne) of Madison, Wisconsin; Louise of Burlington and Andrew (Marianne) of Denver, North Carolina. Nine grandchildren also survive him: Sarah, Erin, Alana, Adrianne, Ryan, Andrew, Amanda, Rosemary and Cameron. His beloved wife Lillian and daughter Margaret predeceased him.

Born on March 31, 1928 in Queens, New York, Art served in the Navy from 1945 to 1948 to honor our country during World War II. He re-enlisted in 1950 in support of the Korean War and was honorably discharged in October 1951. While in the Navy he secured a US Armed Forces Institute High School Diploma and entered Columbia University in 1951 despite a previous academic record that would, he said, “reveal hooky-playing, cut classes, and general indifference to all things scholastic.”

Art married Elizabeth Patricia (Lillian) Ryan on September 6, 1952 and held a variety of jobs while continuing at Columbia part-time. He and Lillian moved to Brentwood, New York in 1958. Upon graduating from Columbia in 1960, he taught elementary and middle school grades in the Brentwood School District for thirty years. He jokingly said he became a teacher because, “I like children and I like being in charge.” In addition to teaching, he co-owned the insurance brokerage Hansen-Ackerman in Brentwood located across the street from the train station. He enjoyed spending family summer vacations on Long Pond near Jackman, Maine.

Upon retiring from teaching, he and Lillian moved to Shelter Island where they happily lived for 28 years. Upon Lillian’s death in 2009, he moved to North Carolina to be closer to family.

Art was a talented carpenter who enjoyed building furniture and game boards. He had a lifelong interest in painting and drawing, and created a number of artworks that decorated his and his children’s homes. A voracious reader, his encyclopedic knowledge was a trusted asset in lively conversations.

Art will be missed dearly by those who loved him. A memorial service is planned in the spring at Long Island National Cemetery.

Joseph D. Geoghegan

Joseph D. Geoghegan of Shelter Island died on February 6, 2013. He was 85 years old.

Joe was born in New York City on June 15, 1927 to Dennis and Lillian (née Tansey) Geoghegan and was a retired senior parole officer with the New York State Division of Parole.

He was a communicant and devoted parishioner of Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church. He also served as a trustee of the church.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara Geoghegan.

Visitation was Wednesday, February 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. that morning at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church.

Following Mass, a reception was held in the lower level of the church. Interment will take place on Friday, February 22 at 12 noon at Mount Calvary Cemetery in White Plains, New York.