Love’s labor’s won

Billie Holiday, in one of her more poignant lyrics, wrote that “love will make you drink and gamble, make you stay out all night long.”

Which leads me to conclude there are worse ways to kill a weekend.

But what Ms. Holiday was getting at is it’s always prudent to remember on this annual conspiracy of florists that not all good things come when love comes to town.

Which is not necessarily a bad thing.

Like love itself, all this can be baffling, but stay with me here. Show some patience, which is something love requires.

The traditional American song, “Careless Love,” recorded many times but owned by Bessie Smith, speaks to what can happen when an accelerated heart rate combines with being struck suddenly blind staring at a light all around one person.

“Love, oh love, oh careless love

You fly through my head like wine

You’ve wrecked the life of a many poor soul

And you nearly spoiled this life of mine.”

This love-with-consequences theme goes back to the man who gives his name to today. The story goes that our man St. Valentine believed in love so fervently he fearlessly married Christian couples in ancient Rome when doing so was a capital offense. He was arrested but was spared a dinner engagement with some lions when Emperor Claudius II took a liking to him. Still a fool for love, Valentine tried to convert the emperor, which didn’t go down too well.

Talk about careless love. The emperor had Valentine beaten with clubs, stoned and then publicly beheaded.

Some honor the martyr to love on this day by celebrating with gifts of edible underwear and trysts at motels where the bed is shaped like a heart, the tub is a giant cocktail glass and there’s a complimentary bottle of Blue Nun. The fortunate ones, at least.

The triumph of hope over experience has often been a definition of a second or third or Liz Taylor-number of marriages, but it can also be a working explanation for love in general. I once did a business story for a newspaper that tried to go beyond the flowers/sweets/lingerie matrix and discovered that V-Day for divorce attorneys meant a happy spike in billable hours. It seems lots of romantics get hitched on February 14 and more marriages inevitably beget more divorces.

David Mejias, a partner at a Glen Cove-based law firm specializing in divorce, told me that after the glow of joyous emotions during Christmas and New Year’s — when the love-intoxicated believe everyone is as blitzed as they are — many see Valentine’s Day as “an idealized situation. They look at their own lives and think it might be time for a change,” Mr. Mejias said.

(It’s tragic to think of an April morning when the Valentine Day marriages are foundering on the rocks of dubious bathroom behavior and/or alarming in-laws.)

And now with same sex marriage legal in New York, divorce lawyers will be dancing even more on the grave of love.

But those are in many ways sad cases, and what we want to celebrate and remember is the battle-tested bravery of great lovers. They’re the ones who have gone through the fire because of their commitment to each other and have a to-hell-with-you defiance to throw in the faces of society, parents, tribes or any convention that would dare separate them.

Think of Romeo and Juliet, Heloise and Abelard, Tristan and Isolde, Newt Gingrich and Newt Gingrich.

Except for the last couple, all the others had to fight for their right to party with each other.

Walter Benjamin, the great German writer, made a study of, among other things, German romanticism. ­(Soldiers who know testify that you’ve never fought anyone until you’ve fought Germans, and the same intensity goes for Germans taking matters of the heart to, well, heart.) Benjamin said, completely seriously – maybe a bit to seriously – that the only way of knowing a person is to love them without hope.

Which puts me in mind of that other great 20th Century philosopher, Satchel Paige, who agreed with his German colleague. Sort of: “Love like you’ve never been hurt.”

Other maxims by the sage Mr. Paige, which are somewhat related to the topic at hand, are, “Work like you don’t need the money,” and a personal favorite, “Dance like nobody’s watching.”

His counsel to give your all to the love of someone with full knowledge there will be unpleasant or even dangerous consequences, and somehow putting all that from your mind, is one of the bravest acts a person can perform. That courage is truly what makes the world go ‘round.

What is love? Love is like jazz — not only when choreographed correctly — if we remember Louis Armstrong’s response to someone who asked him to explain his art. Louis said if you have to ask, you’ll never know.

But Shakespeare did make a fine attempt: “Love is heavy and light, bright and dark, hot and cold, sick and healthy, asleep and awake — it’s everything except what it is!”

Got it?