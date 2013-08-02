Blog Recap: Powerful nor’easter blankets Shelter Island with snow

A powerful nor’easter dumped well over a foot of snow across the East End and Shelter Island Friday night into Saturday. As the storm passed and highway crews tried to clear the roads, the Times/Review Newsgroup editorial team and readers provided live news updates and photos.

As of early Saturday morning, most roads remained impassable, but things began to clear as the day went on. But blowing snow and icing roadways led officials to tell drivers to remain off roadways Saturday night into Sunday.

Click below to see what happened, as it happened.