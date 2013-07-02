Kirkland moves up as community news editor

JoAnn Kirkland has taken the reins as community news editor for the Reporter.

Ms. Kirkland takes over from Archer Brown, who had held the post for nine years and will remain with the Reporter as a reporter and chief proofreader.

“I’m glad that Archer is staying because she has been my mentor and will help make my transition to community news editor a seamless one,” Ms. Kirkland said.

Ms. Kirkland has been an East Ender since the 1980s, living in Sag Harbor and graduating from Stony Brook University with a degree in liberal studies. She met her husband, Tom Hundgen, when both were working at the Bay St. Café in Sag Harbor, which they went on to run for several years.

“I feel lucky to be here,” Ms. Kirkland said. “We have a strong connection to this Island. My husband works on the North Ferry and my son, Quinn, is a junior at the school.”

Ms. Kirkland came on board the Reporter in September 2011 as the proofreader/copy editor and can be seen monthly on the op-ed page as the author of the column, “Midnight Musings.”

“The Around the Island section of the paper has been near and dear to my heart,” Ms. Brown said, “and I am so happy to know that it will be in such capable hands.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Jo has stepped up into an editor’s role,” Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy said. “Filling Archer’s shoes is a real task, but Jo’s talent, ideas and dedication to the paper make the move an easy one.”

You can reach JoAnn at j.kirkland@sireporter.com, or 749-1000, extension 22.