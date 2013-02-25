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Around the Island

Island’s open space purchasing account spikes

By Ambrose Clancy

 

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO | Supervisor Jim Dougherty (center) with Councilman Paul Shepherd (left) and Councilman Ed Brown at Friday’s Town board meeting. Not shown is Councilwoman Christine Lewis. Councilman Peter Reich was absent.

Shelter Island’s Community Preservation Fund (CPF) got richer by about $588,000 in the matter of 24 hours, according to Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

The CPF, also known as the “2-percent tax,” is a real estate transfer tax of 2 percent on all purchases that goes to the town and is used to buy open space and farmland for recreation and historic preservation.

Last Wednesday the fund stood at $2,700, but on Thursday, when December’s CPF take was tabulated, it was $590,000, according to the supervisor.

Claiming that new tax laws slated to kick in January 1 spurred an end-of-the-year selling spree, Mr. Dougherty said December saw sales of, among other properties, three Ram Island parcels that netted $125,000 in CPF funds and properties on Margaret’ Drive and Montclair Colony that brought in more than $70,000.

But the real boost came from the sale of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club December19 by the Kessler family to the club members for about $15.9 million.

That closing brought $313,000 into the CPF coffers, Mr. Dougherty said.

 

 

 

 

 