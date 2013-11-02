Island safe from the storm

Chiefs of Shelter Island’s fire and police departments and the highway superintendent all reported no emergencies or major incidents in the aftermath of nor’easter Nemo.

Police Chief Jim Read reported no incidents except an aided case taking a LIPA crewmember to Eastern Long Island Hospital. “Nothing major, a slip-and-fall,” Chief Read said.

Sergeant James Cronin said early Monday that Sunday night and Monday morning there were no police emergencies or incidents. The main concern now was motorists driving in the increasingly icy conditions.

The only major call came Friday night for the Shelter Island Fire Department, Chief John D’Amato said. A live wire was down in Cobbetts lane and had to be de-energized, the chief said.

Other than that there were a couple of automatic alarms that went off over night Sunday that turned out to be false, he said.

All roads were passable by Saturday afternoon, and except for some hard-packed icy patches in shaded areas of the Island, it was good news, said Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

“We’ll continue to salt and sand the icy patches,” Mr. Card said about the department’s duties Monday.

Late Friday after getting most of the roads in passable shape, a foot of snow fell on the Island, Mr. Card said. One of the major problems was the weight of snow bringing stands of bamboo into streets and roads that had to be cleared away before snow could be removed.

There was no disruption of ferry service over the weekend.