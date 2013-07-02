Island in wait-and-see mode for approaching storm

As a classic nor’easter proceeds toward Shelter Island posing a threat of heavy snow and high winds for Friday, Shelter Island School plans classes as usual.

One change was made Thursday afternoon to move the varsity boys basketball game with Greenport up to 3:30 p.m. from the original 6:30 p.m. start.

Students have been told to plan their day accordingly. If the storm moves faster than expected and arrives earlier, classes could be suspended early.

Shelter Island Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said late Thursday afternoon that his department was operational, taking care of some icy patches and preparing for the expected storm on Friday.

“We’re going though all the trucks and all our salt and sand bins are filled,” Mr. Card said.