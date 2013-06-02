Island girls lead all the way, beat Ross 36-15

As the season nears its close, the Shelter Island girls’ basketball team enjoyed a decisive win at home on Tuesday against the Ross School Cosmos.

Both teams started out looking scattered and without purpose. Freshman Kenna McCarthy livened things up for the Indians when she scored a couple of layups and was looking good on defense. Shelter Island dominated the first quarter by gaining 14 easy points. Senior Melissa Ames and junior Abbie Ross-Gates rounded out the scoring.

Shelter Island’s 14-0 start gave different players the opportunity to help out the team. Senior Jill Calabro, sophomore Cameron Clark, and freshman Kelly Colligan were the fresh faces on the court. Kelly’s spunk and speed picked the game up. Seniors Corrine Mahoney, Morgan McCarthy, and Melissa Ames brought the score to 20-3 at the half.

Corrine’s aggressive defense kept the game’s intensity up in the third quarter. Her outstanding layup assisted by Morgan was the highlight of the game. The Indians were beginning to make good looks and cut to the basket, which left Ross on their toes. The quarter ended 30-9.

Ross was feeling the heat and forceful play led to fouls in the fourth. Corrine’s success at foul shooting led the Indians to their 36-15 win over the Cosmos.

The varsity girls will play their last game of the season on Thursday, February 7th against Port Jeff at home at 4:30 p.m.