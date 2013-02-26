Green light for emergency firehouse repairs

Shelter Island Fire Commissioners Monday night approved emergency repairs or replacement to the Center Firehouse roof that has been severely damaged by heavy snow and rain, resulting in damage to ceiling tiles in the main meeting room.

A new roof has been on the commission’s wish list, but other expenditures have taken priority in recent budgets.

Helen Rosenblum, the commission’s attorney, told the members the repairs would qualify as an emergency, meaning there’s no need to advertise for bids.

But Commissioner Keith Clark said several prices will be sought before awarding the job.