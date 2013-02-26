Featured Letter to the Editor: A postal solution

To the Editor:

Like many other postal customers on Shelter Island, my mail has gone to Sag Harbor, Montauk, East Hampton or back to the sender with no explanation. Late charges on credit card bills that are not received in time are normal. Insurance policies are cancelled when statements are delivered overdue. Some government agencies require a physical street address as the only mailing address. Businesses refuse to deal with us because we must use a PO Box number in our shipping or billing address.

Sometimes, if you simplify the problem, the solution is clear. What if your PO box was assigned your street address instead of just an arbitrary PO box number? It can be done.

Take a physical row of PO boxes, and label that row, for example, “N. Ferry Rd.” Then number those boxes the same as the house numbers on N. Ferry Rd. Now, when a letter, with no postal box number, is sent to 45 N. Ferry Rd. it will go into the box labeled 45 on the “N. Ferry Rd.” row.

Since there is a PO box for every residence here, we could have a row of boxes for every street. You can still easily cross reference mail with the old PO box number to the street (and row) address. Our postal workers could then deliver the mail just like a regular mail carrier, without ever leaving the post office. The best of both worlds.

Also, the USPS “Enhanced PO Box Service” should be considered. This would allow us to receive letters and packages from USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc. at the post office, using the post office street address. This special service is available at certain post offices, but not here. This would be a enormous help and is feasible. We simply need an easement of the “Group E” postal regulation.

A mail order package was once delivered to my Lake Drive street address. But it was Lake Drive on Staten Island not Shelter Island. When I phoned Home Depot.com customer service, I was told that there were two ZIP codes for my address in their data base, therefore both are wrong and we don’t exist. UPS tracked the package down. Was Staten island a more likely place to ship to? It only delayed my renovation by two weeks. Defining and validating two ZIP codes, on an island, should not take an act of Congress.

The folks in our post offices here work hard and know their business. But how much USPS time, money and “man-hours” are wasted in unnecessarily rerouting our mail to and from other post offices, sort facilities or back to the sender? And how much time and money is lost by us when we do not receive our mail on time, or not at all?

It is time that the executives in charge of the USPS think out of the “box” and deliver the mail, as they are required by law to do. Let the rule of common sense supersede all other postal regulations. Don’t penalize our postal workers for exercising good judgment and doing the right thing for the citizens of Shelter Island.

VINNIE NOVAK

Shelter Island