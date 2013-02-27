Featured letter: Councilman's gripe with national USPS, not local post offices

To the Editor:

In the past few weeks this paper has quoted me several times regarding mail/post office issues.

I would like to set the record straight by stating that none of my gripes are with the local post offices or their employees. Quite the contrary.

I am unqualified to comment on the Center Post Office as I have only been inside there two or three times in my whole life. My last time there was a few years ago and Mary was most helpful and courteous. Having had the same PO box in the Heights for 38 years, I end up going to the counter several times a week to get packages, etc. Cheryl, Joan, and the various other workers now there and over the past years have always shown the utmost professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness — and always with a smile. I have often seen them go above and beyond their duties to help customers, including myself.

My gripe with is USPS is on a national basis, including the problem of getting cell phones delivered, online companies saying my address doesn’t exist, and databases that keep changing my ZIP from 11965 to 11964. My issues, and most of what I hear from my constituents, are all on the national, not the local level.

PETER REICH

Councilman, Shelter Island Town board