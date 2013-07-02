FD responds to ‘dying’ transformer

A blown transformer at Clark’s Marine Repair on North Cartwright Road brought Shelter Island Firefighters running Thursday morning.

A report came in to the department that there was a smell associated with an electrical fire.

No fire, according to First Assistant Chief Will Anderson, just a transformer that “didn’t want to live any longer,” he said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene about 10:45 a.m. and checked out the premises, but found no heat and no problem that needed any more attention, according to the first assistant chief.