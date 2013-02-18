East End Challenge to award $1,000 prize to H.S. student

East End Arts in Riverhead announced last week details about its upcoming East End Challenge, a contest that encourages high school students to help preserve the environment.

The East End Challenge involves having students explore connections between science and art for a new exhibit by the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation called “The Bays Around Us: A Tribute to Rachel Carson.”

Ms. Carson was a marine biologist and conservationist who wrote “Silent Spring,” a book that has been credited with launching the contemporary American environmental movement. This new exhibit will feature the winning entries of the East End Challenge.

Contestants are asked to explore connections between science and art and include a narrative, multimedia or visual images in their presentations. East End Arts officials said a panel of judges will consider the following: quality, message, inventive observation and creative interpretation of the East End’s maritime world. They added: “To paraphrase Einstein, looking at what everyone else is looking at and seeing what no one else is seeing.”

All high school students from the five East End townships — Riverhead, Southold, Shelter Island, Southampton and East Hampton — are eligible.

Students must first submit an application with an outline and description of their proposed project. Cash prize awards are available of up to $1,000 for winning entries. All finalists selected will receive $100 each.

The deadline for entries is March 4. For more information, visit eastendseaport.org/application.htm.

jennifer@timesreview.com