Dense fog hits the East End

After facing a blizzard this weekend and steady rain Monday morning, Shelter Island has a new weather problem: dense fog.

The National Weather Service station in Upton issued a dense fog advisory at noon Monday which will last until midnight. Weather officials said fog has become widespread throughout the area, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

The fog is being caused by relatively mild air combining with the moisture from this morning’s rain storms cooled by the snow on the ground, according to the advisory.

The fog will cause hazardous driving conditions, the advisory states. The fog will likely get worse after sunset, when visibility drops to just a few hundred feet in some places, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials warn drivers to drive slowly, use low-beam headlights and to leave “plenty of distance” between themselves and the vehicles in front of them in case they need to stop quickly.

The dense fog adds to already dangerous conditions on the East End, as multiple car accidents were reported Monday morning on the slick roads.

psquire@timesreview.com