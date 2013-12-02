Corcoran back in business at Bridge Street headquarters

The Shelter Island office of the Corcoran Real Estate Group on Bridge Street is back up and running.

The office, one of the businesses on Bridge Street hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, reopened recently after taking on serious damage from the super storm.

“We wanted to mitigate the damage,” said Joseph DeSane, senior managing director for Corcoran East End, noting that floorboards had to be taken up and replaced and carpeting laid down. The building is owned by Hannah Dinkel who joined Corcoran in December 2011 after years running the Dinkel Real Estate business with her late husband, Frederick Dinkel.

Corcoran moved into the space in early 2012 after it was completely renovated.

“It wasn’t exciting to have to do that twice,” Mr. DeSane said about the extensive renovations

More good news was reported by Corcoran, with Penelope Moore named to the company’s “Silver Circle” as one of the top producers throughout the entire company. Ms. Moore, a senior vice president at Corcoran, was among the top 5 percent of producers throughout Corcoran’s New York City, Hamptons and Shelter Island offices. To be named to the company’s Silver Circle, is a “very high honor” and represents the consistency of Ms. Moore’s performance, according to Mr. DeSane.

Ms. Moore estimated that she sold between $20 and $50 million in properties in the past year, but said that number is less important to her than the fact that she continually remains among the company’s top producers.

After spending 10 years in Washington, D.C. and New York City in the entertainment field she transferred her love of negotiating to real estate.

“Real estate just seemed to be a natural progression,” she said about the career change. Ms. Moore originally joined Allan Schneider Real Estate that was later merged with the Corcoran Group. Her real estate career has spanned 30 years, most of which were in New York City where she handled commercial leases in the World Trade Center area.

In 1995, Ms. Moore purchased a house on Shelter Island and began spending her weekends here. Every Sunday heading back to the city she found herself wondering if she could make a living just working on Shelter Island. After the 9/11 attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center she became more eager to make the change and did so in April 2002, transitioning to the Shelter Island office.

“Shelter Island is unique,” Ms. Moore said. Some buyers think the same rules that apply to the Hamptons are in force here. It takes a broker or agent with knowledge of Shelter Island to serve a client’s needs, she said.