Cops: Greenport man caught driving with no insurance, suspended license

A Greenport resident with a suspended license and no insurance was arrested Monday morning on Shelter Island for several vehicle and traffic violations, Shelter Island Police said.

Police stopped Rafael G. Azama, 30, for speeding on North Ferry Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police charged him with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating with improper plates, to go along with the speeding and no insurance charges.

Mr. Azama’s vehicle was impounded and he was released on $100 bail to appear in Shelter Island Town Justice Court at a later date, police said.