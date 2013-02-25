Column: Second time was the charm

Do you remember the Shelter Island Bucks baseball team last summer? If not, you missed a lot of fun along with the benefit of watching a wonderful team. I was present at most home games and believe me, these boys can play. Today I want to share a story I recently heard from Bucks’ General Manager Cori Cass about a host family and a couple of players.

Like many other families, Susanne and Walter Richards and their children, 11-year-old Walt and nine-year-old Jane, signed on to be a host family for one of the players. Unfortunately, of all the boys, the Richards family did not get what they had hoped for in a young man. Although he was an excellent player, the fellow they ended up with had his problems. He not only enjoyed his alcohol but violated curfew just about every night, with many nights not even coming home at all. Needless to say, this was nothing like what they originally agreed. The Richards had many talks with him to no avail and matters did not improve. One of the few things the Richards asked him to do was to occasionally play ball with Walt but even that simple task never happened.

Of course this young man broke all the league rules and Bucks’ GM Cass had to do what was right and sent him home. An unhealthy experience all around but a lot of lessons were learned by all. Walter took him to the airport and said the young man felt terrible and apologized for his actions. Also, almost every member of the team apologized to the family for their disappointing experience.

Then, as Walter Richards puts it, fate stepped in by the name of Nick Howell. Nick began to hang out at the Richards house almost every night. He loved baseball and loved to talk about it. While there, he also needed a little money so the family hired him to sand their deck. After the first day of sanding they found young Walt sanding right next to him with a matching iPod bud in his ears. Nick would take Walt to the field almost every morning to practice hitting and then drop him off and pick him up at summer school. He ended up eating every meal with them and was a fixture on their couch and in the kitchen. Nick became an older son to Susanne and Walter and a big brother to Walt and Jane.

Last week, as they promised Nick, they drove to Nashville, Tennessee for opening day at Trevecca Nazarene University, a Division II school to see Nick. When they arrived the young athlete was just finishing a three hour practice and they all went to get some dinner. The next day, Nick offered young Walt the opportunity to throw out the first ball for opening day but young Walt declined.

So instead, when Nick Howell’s name and number was called out, Walt and Jane Richards name was also called as they all ran out on the field for the singing of the National Anthem. Over the loudspeaker the names of Susanne and Walter Richards were applauded by the team.

On this opening day, they watched two — that’s right, two — double-headers while also relishing Nick hitting a home run while batting over .400 for the games. The whole family took pleasure in the TNU Trojans winning all four games. With just four days in Nashville, no time was wasted as they saw a Nashville Predators hockey game, and visited the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville’s aquarium and science center. They also enjoyed dinner with Nick’s mom and girlfriend, Allison. Everywhere they went they were accompanied by Nick and Allison. Imagine, two college kids that thought this visit from a Shelter Island family was the most meaningful thing in their lives.

I tell this story because this is what is supposed to happen when good kids meet good families. The Richards family didn’t give up and took the second chance with the young athletes and it paid off. Now, Nick is coming back this year and, not surprisingly, staying with Susanne, Walter, Walt and Jane.

We all need life-time friends and this is the story of how one was created.

The Bucks can use your help, so if you need a big brother for your kids, a healthy young man around the house or a friend for life, please call Dave Gurney (433-1502) or Cori Cass (516-361-4399) and be a host family for your player this season.