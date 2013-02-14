Bishop calls for public meeting on ZIP code confusion

Islanders troubled by difficulty getting packages and some first-class mail can weigh in on the problems and hash out possible solutions at a March meeting here with staff members of Congressman Tim Bishop (D-Southampton).

Officials from the United States Postal Service and Town Board members will also be on hand to meet with the public on the issue.

The word of the public meeting came Thursday afternoon from Mr. Bishop’s communications director Oliver Longwell after the Reporter forwarded him an email from Town Councilman Peter Reich revealing the Postal Service failed to recognize three Island addresses that Mr. Reich had provided.

Mr. Reich and Mr. Longwell had a lengthy conversation about the issue following the communication and agreed to work together to identify an appropriate date for a March meeting.

Mr. Bishop’s office will be providing an email address that will be posted on the Reporter’s website — www.sireporter.com — as soon as it becomes available for people to weigh in with their experiences and thoughts about what might be done to solve the problems.

The email address will also appear in next week’s print edition of the Reporter.