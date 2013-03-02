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Around the Island

Artists explore personal diversity in East End Arts show

By Barbaraellen Koch

BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Artist Frank Wimberley juried the show Friday night at East End Arts.
BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Artist Frank Wimberley juried the show Friday night at East End Arts.

“In which ways are you personally diverse?” was the question posed to artists for the all-media art show “Diversity,” which held an opening reception Friday evening in the East End Arts gallery building in downtown Riverhead.

Internationally renowned artist/painter Frank Wimberley of Queens and Sag Harbor juried the show, selecting 64 pieces of art from  150 entries.

Mr. Wimberley said he was “so pleased to make these selections.”

His wife, Juanita Wimberley, said the hanging of the art is as important as the selections.

“She gets the gold star for hanging the show,” she said, referring to gallery director Jane Kirkwood.

“Best in Show” was awarded to Katherine Liepe-Levinson of Riverhead for her photograph titled ‘Babel: My Life.’

Marion Jones of Southold was awarded second place for her collage ‘Trusting My Instincts.’ Calverton artist Nannette Tiano won third place for her photograph titled ‘Tulle #1.’

[SEE THE WINNERS BELOW]

The art show is in conjunction with a sister show exploring a similar theme held at the Suffolk County Historical Society titled “Hidden & Forbidden: Objects and Art of Intolerance.” The two exhibits will come together for a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Suffolk County Historical Society to explore the topic of racism in “post-racist” America. The discussion is free and open to the public.

photo@timesreview.com

BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Anna Jurnich of Wading River's acrylic painting titled,
BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Anna Jurnich of Wading River’s acrylic painting titled, “So, Who Am I , Lord?”
BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Arts school faculty member Billy Johnson of Riverhead (from left) performed a piece inspired by the 'Blues' with students Brandon Boardman of Riverhead and Luke Jurow of Quogue.
BARBARAELLEN KOCH PHOTO | Arts school faculty member Billy Johnson of Riverhead (from left) performed a piece inspired by the ‘Blues’ with students Brandon Boardman of Riverhead and Luke Jurow of Quogue.
Best in Show
Best in Show: ‘Babel: My Life’ by Katherine Liepe-Levinson.
First Place
First Place: ‘Paint’ by Ruth Nasca of East Hampton
Second Place
Second Place: ‘Trusting My Instincts’ by Marion Jones
Third Place
Third Place: ‘Tulle #1’ by Nannette Tiano.

 