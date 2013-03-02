Artists explore personal diversity in East End Arts show

“In which ways are you personally diverse?” was the question posed to artists for the all-media art show “Diversity,” which held an opening reception Friday evening in the East End Arts gallery building in downtown Riverhead.

Internationally renowned artist/painter Frank Wimberley of Queens and Sag Harbor juried the show, selecting 64 pieces of art from 150 entries.

Mr. Wimberley said he was “so pleased to make these selections.”

His wife, Juanita Wimberley, said the hanging of the art is as important as the selections.

“She gets the gold star for hanging the show,” she said, referring to gallery director Jane Kirkwood.

“Best in Show” was awarded to Katherine Liepe-Levinson of Riverhead for her photograph titled ‘Babel: My Life.’

Marion Jones of Southold was awarded second place for her collage ‘Trusting My Instincts.’ Calverton artist Nannette Tiano won third place for her photograph titled ‘Tulle #1.’

[SEE THE WINNERS BELOW]

The art show is in conjunction with a sister show exploring a similar theme held at the Suffolk County Historical Society titled “Hidden & Forbidden: Objects and Art of Intolerance.” The two exhibits will come together for a panel discussion at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Suffolk County Historical Society to explore the topic of racism in “post-racist” America. The discussion is free and open to the public.

photo@timesreview.com