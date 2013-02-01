1 arrest, 3 tickets, 3 accidents top blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Rafael G. Azama, 30, of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road on Monday, February 4 when he was stopped by police for speeding. A computer check showed he was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without proper plates and without insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Mr. Azama’s vehicle was impounded; he was released on station house bail of $100 and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Elliott E. Williams, 28, of East Hampton was ticketed on Smith Street on January 30 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On January 31, Beth Santillo, 36, of Cutchogue was given a summons on North Menantic Road for driving while using a “portable electronic device.”

ACCIDENTS

While driving eastbound on Burns Road on January 28, Blaize A. Zabel swerved off the roadway and hit a hedge. Following a police investigation, Mr. Zabel, 23, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage. Additional damage to the front end of the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

David V. Davignon of Shelter Island reported that while he was driving southbound on Ram Island Road on January 30, a passing motorist’s vehicle in the opposite lane kicked up a rock, damaging the caller’s windshield. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

George E. Butts of Shelter Island told police he had driven through a road closure barrier on February 1, causing minor damage (under $1,000) to the front grill and headlight of his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported an open burning in the Center on January 29. Police advised the person involved that a burn permit from the Fire Department was required. The fire was extinguished.

Responding to a call on January 30, police checked on the well-being of an individual.

On January 30, a caller reported people on a Center property; the report was unfounded. Police responded to a second call on February 3.

Police assisted the landlord of a Center property in contacting a tenant on January 30.

More than a half dozen trees, tree limbs and wires were reported down at various Island locations on January 31.

A tree fell on a Center resident’s roof, causing a large hole and damage to the roof.

Deer fencing was blown away at a Longview residence and located in a sideyard.

A floating dock broke free and was reported on a Menantic resident’s beach on the same date. A large tree was reported to LIPA and the road closed until the next day.

Power failures were also reported on February 1.

Two police officers assisted with the PARP program at the school on February 1 — reading to kindergarten and first graders.

On February 1, police investigated damage possibly done on purpose to a truck. Following a repair shop report, no criminal act was noted.

On February 3, the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments were notified of snowy road conditions.

A caller requested information on February 3 regarding the guidelines for nuisance hunting at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Police advised about the dates and times of day that hunters are authorized to hunt. No violations were reported but the caller had concerns about the guidelines and was advised to contact the Town Board.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a Ram Island residence on January 30. Floors were being sanded and that triggered the alarm. A medical alert was set off accidentally at a Center residence on February 2.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 29 and February 2.