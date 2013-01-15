Voting today in special election for county Legislature

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for the Suffolk County First Legislative District special election.

Republican Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter and Democratic Southold Councilman Al Krupski are vying for Ed Romaine’s seat, which he vacated after he was elected Brookhaven Town Supervisor in November.

Board of Elections representatives said Friday that voters will go to their usual general election polling places, except in Ridge, where voting has been moved from the Ridge Firehouse to the Ridge Elementary School, due to damage to the firehouse during Hurricane Sandy.

Voters who are unsure of their polling place can look it up here.

The first district stretches from Middle Island to Fishers Island and includes Shelter Island (until the district lines change next year).

Times/Review Newsgroup will be live blogging from the candidates’ headquarters tonight.

Mr. Walter and Mr. Krupski squared off in a debate Monday. Click here for full coverage.

byoung@timesreview.com