Voting early in the special election

Pictured above, Janalyn Travis-Messer checked in to vote at Shelter Island School this morning in balloting that will result in choosing a successor to County Legislator Ed Romaine, who stepped down after being elected Brookhaven Town supervisor in November.

Southold Town Board member Al Krupski is running on the Democratic line while Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter is his opponent. Checking Ms. Travis-Messer’s registration above are poll workers Melinda Carrig and Chris Hanold.

Voting was light Tuesday morning.