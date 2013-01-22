Trustees elected at library’s annual meeting

Highlights of 2012 and goals for the coming year were presented by Shelter Island Library Board President Jo-Ann Robotti at the library’s annual meeting on Saturday, January 19. A financial report was also available; all reports can be obtained at the library’s front desk.

Board member Paul Mobius introduced the Nominating Committee’s slate for five positions on the board. Four trustees were re-elected to serve for three-year terms: Brenda Bergman, Howard Brandenstein, Archer Brown and Linda Kofmehl. Michael Bebon, deputy director for operations at Brookhaven National Lab, was elected to the fifth seat on the 13-member board. Mr. Bebon was a volunteer on the library’s lower level renovation project last year; his bio can be found on the library’s website. Mr. Bebon will serve a one-year term, completing the remaining term of retired trustee Fred Hills.

Immediately following the annual meeting, the members of the “new” 2013 board met to elect a slate of officers submitted by the Nominating Committee. Jo-Ann Robotti, Don Dunning and Archer Brown were re-elected to one-year terms as president, vice president and secretary respectively; Bill Martens was elected treasurer and succeeded Mr. Brandenstein, who resigned that position but continues on the board.

In her written report, the library’s director, Denise DiPaolo, summed up the past year: “If 2012 was any indication of the upcoming year at the library, we’re all in for another … dynamic 12 months ahead!”