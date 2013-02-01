Town foots bill for Youth Center incident

Town Police Chief Jim Read confirmed this week that his department is investigating a criminal mischief incident at American Legion Hall that took place on Monday, November 26.

Chief Read said a group of youths were in in the Youth Center without authorization when Legion Hall was closed and set off a fire extinguisher.

The result was a clean-up bill for the town of approximately $3,000, according to the town’s Recreation Director Garth Griffin. The expensive clean-up was due to the fire extinguisher “spraying a very fine powder,” Chief Read said, and an industrial cleaning crew had to be brought in.

“We’ve interviewed youths who may have been involved,” Chief Read said. “We’ll get to the bottom of it and hopefully restitution can be made.”