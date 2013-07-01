Times/Review legislative debate tonight

Times/Review Newsgroup is hosting a legislative debate tonight, Monday, at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead. The debate will put Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter, a Republican, against Southold Councilman Al Krupski, a Democrat.

The debate is open to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the debate starting at 7 p.m. First come, first serve for seats with about 150 seats available but plenty of standing room.

Times/Review executive editor Grant Parpan will be moderating the debate and asking prepared questions.

Guests will also get a chance to ask questions.

The candidates are running in a special election to fill the county’s 1st legislative seat vacated by Ed Romaine (R-Center Moriches), who was elected supervisor of Brookhaven Town Nov. 6.

The special election is being held on Jan. 15 at locations throughout the 1st district.

Times/Review’s newspapers and news websites cover most of the legislative district, including Southold, Riverhead and Shelter Island. The company publishes The Suffolk Times, Riverhead News-Review and Shelter Island Reporter newspapers, as well as the papers’ affiliated websites.

The district also reachers into eastern Brookhaven Town.

Prior Coverage:

Walter, Krupski to square off in special election

Editorial: Winter election will be heating up the North Fork