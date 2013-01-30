Three arrests, five tickets on police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Carlos L. Dominguez, 34, of Flanders was arrested on Summerfield Place in the Heights on Saturday, January 26 at about 9 p.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and returned to Suffolk County jail, subject to deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Following a civilian complaint, Robert M. Marcello, 44, of Shelter Island was arrested at police headquarters on Monday, January 28 at about 7 p.m. on a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on his own recognizance.

On Tuesday, January 29 at about 9:30 a.m., Sean P. Cronin, 26, of West Islip was arrested on Cartwright Road on a bench warrant issued out of Riverhead. Mr. Cronin had been charged with petit larceny. He was released to the custody of Riverhead police.

SUMMONSES

Radar enforcement on various Island roadways resulted in the following tickets.

Leigh H. Berglund, 56, of Southampton was driving on South Ferry Road on January 23 when he was issued a ticket for operating an unregistered vehicle.

On January 24, James F. Fox, 51, of Middle Island was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding – 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Kirsten L. McElrath, 48, of Washington, D.C. was given a summons for speeding on South Ferry Road — 52 mph in a 40-mph zone — on January 24.

Juan L. Gomez-Mejia, 27, of Greenport was given two tickets on South Menantic Road on January 24 for unlicensed operation and for driving with a “noisy/modified” muffler.

ACCIDENTS

Christopher Calloway of Shelter Island told police on January 23 that while his vehicle was parked during the week in the North Ferry lot, it was run into by a vehicle driven by a person unknown, causing damage estimated at under $1,000 to the front left fender..

Other REPORTS

Police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute on January 22.

For the record, a caller notified police on January 22 that he had entered the wrong house by mistake while following up on an item for sale in Harbor View.

An open door was reported at a Center residence on January 23; police secured the door.

On January 23, police responded to a Center caller who reported someone was on the property; the report was unfounded.

Police followed up on a Suffolk County Department of Social Services report on January 25.

An injured deer was reported in Menantic on January 25; police searched the area with negative results.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center on January 25.

Highway departments in the Heights and Village of Dering Harbor were notified of hazardous road conditions on January 25.

Fireworks were reported in Silver Beach on January 25; police patrolled the area with negative results.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on January 26 to a report of a vehicle on fire in an unattached garage in Silver Beach. The SIFD extinguished the fire, which damaged two vehicles and the interior of the garage.

The SIFD also responded on the same day to a report of smoke from a brush pile at the Recycling Center and put it out.

Police opened an investigation into an alleged financial crime on January 26.

On January 27, a caller reported being involved in a possible case of fraud.

A complaint about drums being played loudly in the Center was received at about 9 p.m. on January 27. Police advised the drummer, who stopped playing.

Two burglary alarms were set off on January 22 and 24 — one at South Ferry, set off accidentally, and one at a Silver Beach residence. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

The SIFD were notified of a fire alarm at a West Neck residence. There was no smoke or fire; the cause for the alarm’s activation was not determined.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 23 and 28.A memorial service will be held this summer at Sagg

Main Beach.