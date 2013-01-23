The Krupski era officially begins today

With the Suffolk County Board of Elections certifying his Jan. 15 special election victory Tuesday, Al Krupski will be sworn in as the county legislator for the North Fork and Shelter Island at the County Center in Riverhead on Wednesday.

Mr. Krupski said he expects a quick, no-frills event when he takes his oath in the County Clerk’s office at 11 a.m.

The Southold Democrat will step into the office previously held by Ed Romaine, a Center Moriches Republican. With Mr. Romaine’s election in November to Brookhaven Town supervisor, Mr. Krupski will serve the 11-plus months left in Mr. Romaine’s term.

He already took possession of his predecessor’s legislative office in the Cooperative Extension building in Riverhead.

Mr. Krupski, who is leaving his Southold Town Board seat, handily defeated Republican Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter in the Jan. 15 special election. His two-to-one victory margin was the highest of any special election held in Suffolk over the past decade.

tkelly@timesreview.com