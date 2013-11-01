Blotter: Sneezing motorist hits police sign

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Three motorists were stopped on South Ferry Road on December 28 and each was ticketed for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device: Douglas J. Dinizio, 49, of Greenport, Cynthia A. Roe, 53, of Greenport; and Edward L. Smyth, 64, of Shelter Island.

On January 3, Carmela Vicente de Elias, 33, of Greenport was stopped on Clinton Avenue and given two summonses: failure to keep to the right on North Ferry Road and unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

On December 29, Elizabeth L. Kontje told police she was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on December 28 when a sneezing fit caused her to jerk the wheel and collide with the Police Department trailer/speed sign. There was minor (under $1,000) damage to the sign and right front of the vehicle.

Janina K. Speece of Shelter Island reported on January 2 that while her vehicle was parked in the Presbyterian Church lot, an unknown vehicle hit hers, causing damage under $1,000 to the driver’s-side door and passenger door.

Ian Weslek of Shelter Island reported on January 4 that a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle on Manhanset Road on January 3, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the front and rear doors. The deer ran off.

OTHER REPORTS

Police on patrol reported graffiti at Sunset Beach on December 28.

A tree split at the base was reported creating a hazardous condition in the Center on December 28. The caller was informed that the tree had been scheduled for removal with LIPA’s assistance.

On December 28 police investigated a report of smoke and found a small fire burning clean wood in a container used for warmth for men working outdoors. The fire chiefs were notified; no problems were noted.

A Hay Beach caller told police on December 28 that there were gunshots in the area. Another person in the vicinity reported hearing sounds like bottle rockets.

On December 29, hunters were reported on a property posted for no trespassing. Police located the hunters and advised them to leave.

A caller reported finding an English bulldog at large; the owner called Police Headquarters and retrieved the dog.

The highway staff of the town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor were notified about snow-covered roads on December 29.

On December 30 and January 3, three injured deer in West Neck, South Ferry Hills and the Center had to be put down by police.

Police investigated a case of harassment in the Center on December 31.

Police secured a barn door in the Center after receiving a call on December 31.

A caller told police on January 1 that people were dumping trash at the gate to the Recycling Center, which was closed on New Year’s Day. Police found a pile of trash and observed others attempting to leave trash there; one person was advised to return what had already been deposited.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on January 2; it was gone on arrival.

On January 3, a South Ferry foot passenger turned into police some items “accidentally picked up” on a ferry crossing the previous day.

Police reported a case to Child Protective Services for its review on January 3.

On January 5, a Silver Beach caller asked police how close duck hunters could be to a residence while shooting. Police verified with the state DEC that hunting is legal if the hunters are shooting over water and there are no houses within 500 feet in the direction of the shooting. No violations were noted.

A caller reported a vehicle on the beach in Hay Beach on January 5. The occupants were interviewed. They said they were skeet shooting; they had a valid beach driving permit.

Police investigated a case involving the well-being of a child on January 5.

A vehicle was reported swerving on a Center roadway on January 5; the driver was located and passed a field sobriety test.

Three burglary alarms were activated on December 30 and January 5 and 6 at the Shelter Island Historical Society and residences in Menantic and Silver Beach. A storm door blown open by the wind may have caused the alarm to go off at the Historical Society; a door not closed properly could have set off the Silver Beach alarm. No criminal activity was noted in any of the locations.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms — one at La Maison Blanche on December 30 and the second at a home in Shorewood on January 5. Both were false alarms.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 28 and 29 and January 3, 4 and 5.