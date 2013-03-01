Sherwood “Gunny” Bauer, 82, passed away at home on Saturday, December 29, 2012. Born in 1930 in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, he was a Korean War veteran. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he was an owner and manager of several Ford franchises in Connecticut. After retiring, he moved to Shelter Island, where he was a captain for North Ferry. In 1993, he moved to DeLand, Florida. Often called on for help and advice, he could fix anything and had a wealth of knowledge that he shared with his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine “Jerry” Bauer; sons, Kirk Bauer (Martha) of DeLand and Sherwood “Chip” Bauer (Kristen) of Stuart, Florida; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Clayton, Meredith, Jeffrey, Allison, Reed and Grace; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Morgan and Kaden. He will be dearly missed